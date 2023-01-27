The Region 15 Opioid Settlement Governance Committee, which serves Chaffee, Custer, Fremont and Park counties, is accepting applications until Jan. 31 for stipends to help individual behavioral health providers tackle the high cost of living in the area.
The committee recently created a fund for the stipends, which will provide $6,000 per year per person, according to a Chaffee County Public Health press release.
The opportunity is available directly to individual providers, who will be considered whether they work for an established behavioral health organization or are an independent practitioner.
Applicants must live within the region and provide direct behavioral health services to individuals with substance use disorder, including opioid use disorder, and other co-occurring challenges.
For details and application contact Carol Togie at ctogie@parkco.us or visit bit.ly/bhwsapplication.
