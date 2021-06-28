Gasoline prices are expected to remain the highest since 2014 for the July Fourth weekend, with the national average at $3.11 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy, a fuel savings app, this year’s average is 43 percent, or 93 cents, more than last year’s COVID-induced price of $2.18.
GasBuddy’s annual summer travel survey in May reported that 46 percent of Americans’ plans this summer were affected by high gas prices, which had been rising steadily until recently. Prior to the upcoming holiday weekend, Americans saw gas prices spike in early March, and again in mid-May due to increasing demand and the Colonial Pipeline shutdown.
“With the economic recovery from COVID continuing, gasoline demand has been very strong. Amidst lower oil production as oil companies struggle to raise output, gas prices have been higher this summer than in the past few years,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said in a press release.
“However, once market forces begin to balance, I expect prices to moderate this fall, and over time, oil production will again rise, helping bring gas prices down to earth as soon as this fall, but the road may remain bumpy until the pandemic is behind us.”
According to GasBuddy’s annual summer travel survey, 74 percent of those planning to take a road trip will be taking at least two, further emphasizing the increased demand for gasoline.
With COVID recovery continuing this summer, oil prices are likely to remain elevated, keeping gas prices above $3 per gallon for most of the summer. Labor Day is poised to feature $3-plus prices as well, and should any hurricane disrupt supply chains, prices may rise even further, GasBuddy forecasts.
