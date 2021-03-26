The Chaffee’s Got Heart Committee is proud of local businesses and individuals that have gone above and beyond during these uncertain times.
The committee recently recognized Melinda Roberts, pastor at the United Methodist Church in Salida, for her efforts. Roberts talked about how COVID-19 changed things at the church, examples of “Chaffee’s Got Heart” and her biggest takeaways from the year.
“When we shut down in-person worship services, we went completely online, which meant us learning a lot about technology very quickly,” Roberts said. “In summer and fall, we also added a hike church – a modified church service while a group of people went hiking. That was really fun and was a great way to safely see each other while still providing fellowship.
“The ministry services we offered also had to change to meet some needs within the community. After the showers at the pool and Presbyterian Church shut down, we were asked to open ours twice a week. We’ve done that and will continue to do that. We also opened our doors to the women’s shelter and will continue to house it here as needed.”
Going above and beyond to meet people’s needs was one of the only options available to the church.
“There was nothing else that we could do,” Roberts said. “I couldn’t sit here with our doors closed and not help so we just looked for ways we could do things differently, ways we could think outside of the box to help the community. And, we were grateful we had support from the congregation to make those changes.”
She said she saw examples of Chaffee’s Got Heart in how the ministry changed and in donations from the community.
“We used to be able to assist four families a week with gift cards to Safeway, but because folks were so generous, we are now able to help 10 to 15 families a week,” Roberts said. “In the past, each person was eligible for four cards a year, but because people saw a need and were so generous in response, each person is now eligible for 10 cards per year.
“Also, have seen it through donations for the shelter, our shower ministry, and our Samaritan fund from within our congregation and from people outside of our church who heard what were doing. People from all over the community, even those without any connection to our church have given and shown it is a group effort to get all of us through this.
“No one person or organization can say we’ve done it all because it’s been a city wide and county wide effort to help.”
Her biggest takeaway from the year was how the church and others have changed under the circumstances.
“We can change, and change quickly if we need to,” Roberts said. “Churches and other institutions are known for being slow to change, but we needed to change quickly and we did it. This is true of other organizations, institutions and people; they can change to help their community.”
