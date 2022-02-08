Colorado Mountain College recently announced Salida students who made the Dean’s Honor List and the President’s Honor List for the fall semester.
Students named to the Dean’s Honor List must have a declared program intent, have completed six or more hours in the semester and earned a term grade-point average of 3.5 to 3.99.
CMC Fall 2021 Dean’s Honor List: Bari Beasley, Brett Christensen, Jewelee Clarno, Bonnie Culpepper, Elizabeth Deveney, Casey Goehl, Chandler Hansen, Steven Jones, Sarah Kurmin, Lily Marine, Kelley Nelson, Laila Peckham, Brian Rill, Abigail Rodgers and Jared Trusty
Students meeting the same criteria and earning a 4.0 grade point average are named to the President’s Honors List.
CMC Fall 2021 President’s Honor List: Kaya Bell, Emily Blair, Catherine Brown, Maximus Ferguson, Myranda Goehl, Jamie Goodrich, Nicholas Goodrich, Rachael Guenther, Emily Houtchens, Jeffrey Krieves;
Kinsey Krupa, Grace McAllister, Jesse Moreno, Atchley Pedrie, Giullia Smith, Aidan Stokesberry, Hannah Tattershall, Poppy Thorpe and Stacey Turner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.