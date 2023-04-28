Stephen Couch, 50, died April 14, 2023, in Loveland.
Born to Gene and Shirley Couch of Salida, he attended Salida High School and then attended Fort Lewis College in Durango, where he played football.
After completing school in Durango, he lived in Arvada for a short time before moving to Northern Colorado, where he spent the past 18 years working in the mortgage industry.
Mr. Couch loved all sports but loved being on the golf course the most. Many knew him as a staple at the Sandbar at Pelican Lakes Golf Course, where he spent many evenings and weekends making friends with members, new and old.
Family and friends said that, never having kids of his own, he loved bringing smiles to all the neighborhood kids, and he never knew a stranger.
Mr. Couch was preceded in death by his father and grandparents Courtney and Edith Moore and Pauline Couch.
Survivors include his mother; brothers, Keith (Julie) Couch of Firestone and Beau (Dawn) Couch of Windsor; uncle, Jim (Glenda) Moore of Castle Rock; aunts Cathy Doggett of Sacramento, California, and Karen Royal of Aurora; nephews, Casey (Carlee) Couch of Severance and Kyle (Megan) Couch of Mead; nieces, Katie Couch and McKenna Couch; grandnephews Kash and Krew; and grandniece, Kemper.
A service will be held this summer in Salida, with day and time to be determined.
Arrangements were with Mark’s Funeral & Cremation Service in Windsor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.