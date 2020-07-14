Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission will meet at 8 a.m. Thursday, adjourning at 4:45 p.m. The commission will reconvene at 8 a.m. Friday and adjourn at 10:30 a.m. The meeting will be streamed live on CPW’s youtube page – youtube.com/user/ColoParksWildlife.
During the meeting commissioners will consider the following:
• Emergency regulations to temporarily reauthorize the use of Temporary Authorization number as proof of privilege for most CPW products for up to 45 days.
• Temporarily reauthorize offering hunter education completely online.
• Permanent regulations to increase the fee for river outfitter licenses.
• Create the “Independence Parks Pass” for disabled veterans.
• To require the purchase of either a furbearer license (or a furbearer permit in addition to a small game license) for the avocational harvest of all furbearer species except coyotes.
• Close the 2020 hunting season for greater sage-grouse in Game Management Units 4 and 5 pursuant to thresholds set forth in the Northwest Colorado Greater Sage-grouse Conservation Plan.
• Make corrections to the 2020 Public Access Program enrollment.
• A recent CPW relevancy study
• State Recreational Trails Committee member appointments
• 2020-2021 Snowmobile Capital Grants funding recommendations
• Presentation on the Youth Internship Program.
• The Fishers Peak property name,
• West Slope Draft Mountain Lion Management Plan
• Multiple elk herd management plans.
• State Wildlife Area access.
Commissioners will discuss the following:
• Revising refund and reissuing regulations to provide more consistency and customer service opportunities.
• An annual review of regulations related to “Parks and Outdoor Recreation Lands” and “Passes Permits and Registrations.”
Additional agenda items include:
• Department of Agriculture update.
• Department of Natural Resources update.
• Financial update.
• Great Outdoors Colorado update.
A complete agenda along with all materials for public review for this meeting can be found on the CPW website.
The public is encouraged to email written comments to the commission at dnr_cpwcommission@state.co.us. Details on providing public comments for virtual meetings are available on the CPW website.
The commission meets regularly and travels to communities around the state to facilitate public participation.
Anyone can listen to commission meetings through the CPW website.
This opportunity keeps constituents informed about the development of regulations and how the commission works with CPW staff to manage the parks, wildlife and outdoor recreation programs administered by the agency.
The next commission meeting will take place on September 2 and 3.
