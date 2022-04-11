Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office and the Salida Police Department hosted a county wide traffic safety operation Wednesday with assistance from several agencies from throughout the 11th Judicial District.
Members of the operation concentrated their efforts on U.S. 285, U.S. 50 and other roadways throughout Chaffee County where numerous traffic complaints have been received.
Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze said U.S. 285 and U.S. 50 are two of the busiest highways in the United States.
A joint press release from Spezze and Salida Police Chief Russ Johnson stated during the 5 hour operation 112 traffic stops were performed and 22 moving violation citations were issued.
Four arrests were also made during that time.
Those arrested were:
• Eleazar Salazar-Ramirez, 56, on a warrant charging fugitive of justice.
• Melanie Medina, 43, on charges of driving under the influence and possession of methamphetamine.
• Jessica Buck, 38, on a charge of possession of heroin.
• William War-Burton, 37, on a charge of possession of heroin.
Agencies who participated in the operation included Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, Salida Police Department, Buena Vista Police Department, Cañon City Police Department, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and the Custer County Sheriff’s Office.
Spezze said these types of operations are common, especially among smaller jurisdictions and Chaffee County law enforcement assists in similar operations in adjoining counties.
