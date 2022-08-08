American Legion Post No. 64 will host a Veterans Affairs resource fair from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, followed by a town hall meeting from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Legion Hut, 10th and H streets.
Resource fairs are intended to give veterans, spouses and caregivers one-on-one support on understanding, accessing and using VA benefits and services, according to a press release.
VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System Director Michael Kilmer will host the town hall meetings.
Kilmer said community input is used in developing VA healthcare infrastructure investment strategies.
“It’s vital to increasing access and improving outcomes in Eastern Colorado, including ways to jointly identify, test and evaluate innovative solutions for rural veterans,” the release stated.
During resource fairs, veterans confirmed as eligible for VA healthcare will get assistance with enrolling and scheduling their first appointment.
For more information on how to apply, including the requested documents, visit VA.gov/health-care/how-to-apply.
A licensed clinical social worker will explain long-term care, caregiver support, home health and applying for home improvement grants or resolving case management issues.
A veteran experience officer will ask about the moments that matter and offer help in resolving issues.
VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System Office of Community Care representatives can clarify how consults get processed and offer updates. Community providers can learn how to partner with VA through TriWest.
A social worker with the suicide prevention team can talk about screening for suicide risk, promoting connectedness, improving care transitions and increasing lethal means safety, as well as community engagement, coalition building and change initiatives for suicide prevention.
Veterans can learn about VA homeless programs and community-based initiatives. A program expert will explain what efforts are crucial to increasing permanent housing placements and enabling a full accounting of veterans experiencing homelessness to keep it rare and brief.
“This is an important opportunity for our veterans,” said Dennis Hunter, commander of American Legion Post No. 64. “Come talk to VA professionals about your eligibility and care, then stay for the town hall to listen to and interact with their leadership.”
