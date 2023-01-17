Due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday on Monday, Salida City Council will conduct its work session at 5 p.m. today, followed by the regular meeting at 6 p.m. in council chambers in the Touber Building, 448 E. First St.
Council members will meet with the Salida Planning Commission during their work session.
Items on the agenda include an update on the land use code revision project, an update on the South Ark Neighborhood plan process and a discussion on transfers of development rights.
To attend the meeting online, go to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8054749917914710285.
During the regular meeting, council will consider two ordinances and two resolutions regarding the Lundberg/Castro annexation. Final reading and public hearings will take place for the ordinances, the first approving the annexation and the second zoning the property as high-density residential.
The two resolutions would approve the findings of fact, determinations and conclusions concerning the annexation and an annexation agreement.
In new business the council will vote on a resolution supporting an application for the Colorado Innovative Housing Development Incentives Grant program.
To attend the meeting online, go to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6382995264411204366, or the meeting can be watched live online at https://c.streamhoster.com/embed/media/W6sdC9/xAIlQfSsmmO/vpfQhcsApYv_5?preview=1.
