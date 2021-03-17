Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office is seeking four individuals who were caught on a security camera inside one of the historic buildings in St. Elmo the night of March 6.
The four are shown inside the Cash-Williams building on the main street of town and are being sought in connection with the burglary of historic homes in St. Elmo that night.
All of the buildings in the historic mining district are privately owned.
A Chaffee County Crimestoppers post on Facebook stated two of the individuals in the group photographed may go by Ethan or Vincent, but last names are unknown.
Anyone with information about the four individuals pictured or information about their whereabouts is asked to contact Deputy Tyler Ellison with Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office at 719-207-1680 or to stay anonymous call Chaffee County Crimes Stoppers at 719-539-5299.
