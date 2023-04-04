Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Eric Michael Escobedo, 41, in connection with a double homicide that took place in Howard, Fremont County Sheriff Allan Cooper wrote in a press release.
The homicides came to light when Howard Volunteer Fire Department and Fremont County deputies responded to a house fire in the 3800 block of CR 4 in Howard.
While investigating the house fire, a deputy conducting a house to house search discovered the bodies in a home in the 4000 block of CR 4.
Fremont County Coroner Randy Keller identified the victims as Carl Cooper, 83, and Susan Cooper, 75.
Fremont County detained Escobedo and took him to Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center for treatment of burns and exposure. Fremont County later released him.
Since his arrest Friday, Escobedo has been transferred to the Fremont County Detention Center.
He faces two counts of second-degree homicide, two counts of crimes against an at-risk adult, burglar and motor vehicle theft.
Forensic DNA analysis was used to identify Escobedo as a suspect.
He is scheduled to appear in 11th District Court in Cañon City at 9 a.m. April 19.
