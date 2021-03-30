Local youth participated in the Salida Circus Spring Break Camp, held March 22 through 26 at Ramps and Alleys Youth Club. The eight young circus performers then put on a show for friends and parents. The camp kicks off the Salida Circus in-person training season. For more information about classes and summer camps, email info@thesalidacircus.com.
