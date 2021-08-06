Longfellow Elementary School, 425 W. Seventh St., announced that the school office is now open, and parents who have questions or need information on registering a new student can stop by or call 719-530-5260.
Longfellow officials also announced upcoming important dates in a press release.
At 3:30 p.m. today, class lists showing children’s classroom assignments will be posted on the front doors of the school.
Aug. 13 is Meet and Greet Day, when parents and students can go to school between 8 a.m. and noon and 1-3 p.m. to meet their teacher and get set in their classroom.
Aug. 16 is the first day of school, starting at 8:15 a.m. and ending at 3:50 p.m.
Parent orientation will take place at 6 p.m. Aug. 19 for anyone who is interested, especially kindergarten and other parents new to the school. Information will be provided by the school nurse, school counselor and principal, along with time for discussion and questions.
Pizza will be served and child care will be available. The Longfellow Parent Association will share information on how to get involved to support students and the school.
Coffee with the Principal will take place at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 26, right after student drop-off. Parents will have a chance to present ideas, ask questions and have a discussion about the school.
