Salida High School switched to remote learning Tuesday after the identification Monday evening of an individual at the school as positive for COVID-19.
A press release from Salida School District stated initial review of the case showed no school connections beyond the high school and all other buildings continued with in-person learning Tuesday.
Public Health conducted contact tracing throughout the day.
The school response team will continue to evaluate this case as well as the increasing numbers throughout the county to determine if a change in school programming is necessary the release stated.
