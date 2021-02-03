Those age 65 and older will be included in the Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center community vaccination clinic Friday a hospital press release stated.
The clinic was originally accepting those 70 and older.
The clinic will take place from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120, Poncha Springs.
Registration is required. An online scheduler is available for eligible community members to schedule an appointment at https://hrrmcvaccines.rsvpify.com/.
