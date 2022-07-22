Colorado Department of Transportation announced that the Little Blue Creek Canyon improvements project on U.S. 50, milepoints 123-127 between Gunnison and Montrose, will extend into summer 2023.
The project, which began in 2020, was delayed last summer because of extended I-70 Glenwood Canyon closures, according to a press release. The project was originally anticipated to last two years.
Traffic in the area will be impacted until July 2023, except during a winter break from late fall to early spring.
Alternating one-way lane daytime closures will take place from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Full roadway closures will occur through the night from 7:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. Monday-Thursday.
U.S. 50 will be open to two-way traffic with no delays from 7:30 p.m. Friday until 6:30 a.m. Monday.
Estimated delay times during roadway opening windows are between 35 minutes and one hour.
CDOT said the improvements are focused on safety and include realignment and widening U.S. 50 to two 12-foot travel lanes with two 4-foot-wide paved shoulders. The area currently has narrow lanes and sharp turns.
