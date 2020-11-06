A New Start
As the morning light dawns,
A new day starts,
Bringing new beginnings,
To embrace with our hearts.
A time to rise,
A time to shine,
Giving our all to whatever we do,
Today, just being kind.
A new month is upon us,
A new time to start,
To begin fresh this morning
Having love in our heart.
Let your love shine,
So that all may feel,
Cherished and adored,
And to know it is very real.
Linda Andersen
Buena Vista
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.