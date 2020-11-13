Salida High School Spirit Week culminated in the announcement of Fall Royalty Thursday.
Seniors Kai Jones and Caroline Edgington were voted king and queen by SHS students.
Fall Court nominees were:
Kai Jones escorted by Lanice Rodrigues, Caroline Edgington, escorted by Rich Edgington, Myles Godina escorted by Rachel Pelino, Lily Lengerich escorted by Jason Lengerich and Raley Patch escorted by Connie Patch
The court was introduced to students Thursday morning and students voted during their advisory period.
Winners were announced at the end of the day.
