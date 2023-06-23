140 years ago
The Weekly Mail, June 30, 1883: They are selling keg beer at five cents a glass at Charley & Al’s place, the old Oyster Bay.
It is bang up good beer too, made by the Denver Brewing company second to none in the country.
Call in and take a glass
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, May 22, 1923: Monarch Pass was opened yesterday by the county commissioners of Chaffee and Gunnison counties and the transcontinental highways are now all open from East to West.
Many tourists are arriving daily and news that Monarch Pass has been opened will attract many more to this part of the state.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, June 23, 1948: Two Civil Air Patrol pilots today located the wreckage of a light plane on 14,260-foot Mt. Evans.
Captain Paul A. Timm and Lt. William E Nelson, CAP pilots, said the wreckage appeared to be that of an Aeronca “Chief” of the same type flown by Jack Thompson of Salida. Thompson has been missing since Monday.
Scanning the peak from an L-5 Liason-type plane, Timm and Nelson sighted the wreckage on the southeastern slope of the mountain. They estimated it was located at an elevation of about 9,000 feet.
A radio message from the two pilots gave a go-ahead to the ground party now quartered at the base of Mt. Evans. The ground party was to scale the peak and make an investigation.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 25, 1973: Salida residents were jolted early Saturday between 1:30 and 2 a.m. when a sharp explosion reverberated through the area.
Later investigation showed the observation building at the very peak of Tenderfoot Mountain was heavily damaged by the blast.
For several hours, however, it was not known where the explosion had occurred.
Undersheriff James Roll explained that the blast was heard all over the city, but because the explosion was so loud it was difficult at first to determine the exact direction and location of the trouble.
Roll said “a person or persons unknown at this time, used some type of explosive device which spread debris over the largest portion of the mountain top. No tracks or any other signs were left.”
The incident was the most serious case of vandalism involving the building in the memory of city officials.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 24, 1998: Members of Salida’s 4-by-14ers Inc. are putting their four-wheel-drive vehicles to good use.
The driving club has been participating in trail clean-ups since its inception in 1995.
They help clean the Arkansas River and boat ramp as well.
“The club enjoys the multi-use trails of the area and want to help maintain them,” said Pete DeCant, Salida fire chief and president of the club.
Each year the club participates in the Green Up-Clean Up of the Big Bend area, put on by the Bureau of Land Management and Forest Service.
