Chaffee’s Got Heart Committee recently selected Neighbor to Neighbor Volunteer/Chaffee County Shuttle for its Community Spotlight.
Hank Martin, executive director of Neighbor to Neighbor, told the committee that the organization “worked closely with the Colorado Department of Transportation as well as with Colorado Association of Transit Agencies for guidance in managing our operations through the pandemic.
“When the COVID-19 restrictions were first announced there were certain state and local requirements for us to follow which included the use of quarantine for personnel that traveled out of state, thorough cleaning of all shuttles with the use of disinfectant, use of masks by all personnel for the safety of our passengers, and requiring our patrons to wear masks and safely social distance our riders on the shuttle.
“We purchased an Electrostatic Sprayer gun to thoroughly disinfect the shuttles after each shift.”
“We also worked closely with the Chaffee County Community Foundation in creating the Senior Shuttle’s Shopper Program where our drivers’ conducted shopping of household essentials for patrons under lockdown.
“In addition, we agree to work closely with Chaffee County Public Health in providing transit services to clients needing to get to vaccination appointments.
Chaffee’s Got Heart asked, “Why did you decide to go above and beyond to contribute to our community?
“The Chaffee Shuttle felt it was vital to our community to continue operating utilizing safe practices to meet the needs of the community, Martin said. “Although our ridership was drastically reduced, we thought of creative ways to assist the county through the lockdown.”
“Where do you see examples of the idea that ‘Chaffee’s Got Heart’,” the committee asked.
Martin responded, “The easiest example is the outpouring of generosity from the residents and the businesses of Chaffee County.
“‘Chaffee’s Got Heart’ exemplifies the small-town attitude of being there to meet the various needs of the community during crucial times like the pandemic.
“The Chaffee Shuttle recognized that the majority of our patrons were in the high-risk category of contracting the COVID-19 virus and felt the need to step up to continue operating for the purpose of giving back to our community.”
“What’s your biggest takeaway from the past year,” Chaffee’s Got Heart asked.
“The past year has had its share of challenges and for The Chaffee Shuttle it involved constantly re-evaluating and re-assessing the needs of our community and seeking solutions to meet those needs, he said.
The Chaffee Shuttle is a non-profit organization funded through donations and grants – operating under both private and state and federal funds.
It provides transportation for the general public – everyone in the community, including the elderly and mobility challenged individuals.
The shuttle works in the cooperation with other non-profit organizations and local government agencies to meet current and future needs in our county.
