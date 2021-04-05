One person is dead and others seriously injured following a wreck that occurred on U.S. 50 about 5 miles west of Cañon City at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Colorado State Patrol reported a 2008 Chevrolet Uplander was traveling east and drifted off the right side of the roadway with the right side tires.
The driver steered to the left and the vehicle traveled back onto the roadway while rotating counter clockwise.
The driver then oversteered to the right and the Uplander began to rotate clockwise.
The vehicle was now moving backward and again left the roadway, with the driver’s side rear colliding with a natural rock wall.
After impact, the vehicle continued to rotate clockwise and travelled back onto U.S. 50.
The vehicle then rolled one and a half times and slid to a stop on its roof, partially blocking the westbound lane.
The vehicle was occupied by three adults and four young children.
One of the adults was ejected and died on scene.
One of the children was seated in a booster seat and was also ejected from the vehicle. This child suffered serious injuries and was initially transported to St. Thomas Moore Hospital in Cañon City before being flown to Children’s Hospital in Colorado Springs.
The remaining occupants suffered various injuries and were all transported to St. Thomas Moore Hospital.
U.S. 50 was closed for about five hours for the investigation and vehicle recovery.
