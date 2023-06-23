Western Fremont Historical Society will host “Wheels of Time” from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. July 2 at the History Center at 70 CR 56 in Howard.
Held in conjunction with the Howard Hall Community Center annual barbecue and Independence Day festivities, the event will feature a vintage car show around the old Howard town site, a History Center open house and a bake sale, a press release stated.
