The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch through midnight for Chaffee and Lake counties and western Saguache County, including Salida, Buena Vista, St. Elmo, Bonanza, Granite, Alpine, Leadville, Climax, South Fork, Wolf Creek Pass, Creede, Sargents and North Pass.
Slow-moving thunderstorms, capable of producing locally heavy rainfall and flash flooding, will be possible this afternoon and evening across the watch area.
Locations that received the heaviest rainfall yesterday, including Lake County around Leadville, will be most susceptible to flash flooding.
Rock slides and quick rises in creeks and streams will be possible with heavy rainfall in steep terrain.
Mud and debris flows will be possible in and near burn scars.
Residents and visitors should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued.
