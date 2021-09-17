NAMI Chaffee County will offer a free NAMI Family & Friends virtual seminar from 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday.
The free seminar is led by trained people with lived experience supporting a family member with a mental health condition, according to a press release.
Topics covered will be: understanding diagnoses, treatment and recovery; effective communication strategies; the importance of self-care; crisis preparation strategies; and National Alliance on Mental Illness and community resources.
Participants will have the opportunity to share personal experiences in a safe, confidential environment. They will come away with a better understanding of how mental illness impacts the person affected, strategies and resources to better support their loved one and a free e-book handbook with helpful information, the release stated.
To register, or for information about other NAMI programs and support groups, call 970-823-4751, email info@namichaffee.org or visit www.namichaffee.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.