Salida Mountain Trails will host its annual member party and fundraiser from 5:30-9 p.m. Saturday at Fun Street Family Arcade, 243 F St.
Attendees will get a sneak preview at some new trail projects SMT is working on that “will take Salida’s trails to the next level,” according to a press release.
The event is free to SMT members and guests.
It will feature more than $15,000 in auction prizes, including a bike, a weekend a vacation in Bentonville, Arkansas, a Monarch Mountain season pass and more. Additional auction items include food, clothing, bike parts/gear, running gear, experiences and health/wellness items.
Attendees will enjoy food from Boathouse Cantina and Pizza Rio, plus drinks from Soulcraft Brewing.
“This event is the highlight of SMT’s year,” said Jon Terbush, executive director of Salida Mountain Trails. “It’s a chance to connect with our trail-loving community, and to raise funds to plan, build and maintain trails around Salida. ”
For more information, to join SMT or renew a membership, visit salidamountaintrails.org/membership/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.