The historic Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center at 8913 W. U.S. 50, between Salida and Poncha Springs, will host an open house from 1-4 p.m. Saturday.
The event will celebrate the 10th anniversary of preservation work completed on the site and the grand opening of a new classroom and meeting space at the Homestead Visitor Center, a press release stated.
A ribbon-cutting will take place at 1:15 p.m. for Molly’s Classroom, funded by Katy and Bob Grether and the Molly Grether Fund.
The site will be open for guided tours throughout the rest of the afternoon, and snacks and drinks will be provided.
“Complete with a teaching kitchen, ample work space and an open-floor design, the new classroom has allowed for expanded program offerings for youth and adults and an ideal place to gather students,” Andrea Earley Coen, executive director of Guidestone Colorado, said.
“We are also excited to offer the public a beautiful space on a historic homestead to rent for meetings and events.”
The Hutchinson Homestead is a 155-year old heritage site embedded within a seven-generation working ranch and is operated in partnership between Guidestone Colorado, the Hutchinson family and the Town of Poncha Springs.
Starting June 3, the Hutchinson Homestead will be open for guided tours from 1-4 p.m. every weekend through September.
To learn more, visit www.guidestonecolorado.org, call 719-239-0955 or email info@guidestonecolorado.org.
