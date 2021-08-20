by Brian Petit
Salida Troop 60
Salida High school sophomore and aspiring Eagle Scout Otis Shin, 15, recently completed his Eagle project benefiting the Southwest Conservation Corps headquarters property at 701 E. U.S. 50 in Salida.
Shin led more than 15 volunteers on a full-day project to install a 40-foot-long retaining wall consisting of 8-foot-long railroad ties. The project recaptured outdoor space south of the building to make it more useful to Southwest Conservation Corps staff and their seasonal cadre of volunteers.
The project beneficiary and on-site mentor was Dylan Lang, the logistics coordinator for the corps. Lang helped Shin scope the project from start to finish and supplied the bulk of materials, including the railroad ties and required hardware.
“This project required lots of hard earth moving with shovels and picks. The ground is dry and hard, filled with big rocks,” Shin said. “It was hot and long, but we got the job done.”
Shin initiated the project more than six months ago. An Eagle project is designed to benefit a community and requires the scout leader to plan, coordinate and lead a sizable project. The Eagle project is designed to combine a scout’s leadership skills with a service ethos. The scout must plan the project details, delegate, ensure safety, manage quality control and deliver the project in accordance with the expectation of the beneficiary.
“An Eagle project introduces a scout to project management and project leadership. He will always feel the stress of meeting a contractual-type requirement and having to manage volunteers from ages 11 to 70. Otis did a super job out here today,” said Bob Karls, an assistant scoutmaster from Salida Troop 60.
On hand to help were two scouts who previously completed their Eagle projects, Ellis Haas and Talmage Trujillo Jr.
“It was hot out here and it took a lot of physical effort to set in those railroad ties,” Haas said. Haas completed his Eagle project last summer, when he led a team that installed dog agility equipment at the Salida community park located south of Monarch Spur trail.
Salida Troop 60 meets at 6-7 p.m. Mondays at the American Legion Hut at 10th and I streets. Scouts are ages 11 to 17 or sixth through 12th grade. For information on Salida Troop 60, contact Brian Petit at teampetit@hotmail.com or Buel Mattix, 719-221-0492.
For boys first grade to fifth grade (ages 7-10), Salida has a Cub Scout pack. For more information for this age group, contact Cubmaster Buel Mattix, 719-221-0492, or buellygoat@hotmail.com.
Brian Petit is scoutmaster of Salida Troop 60.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.