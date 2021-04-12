by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
Salida School District R-32-J Board of Education will discuss district finance and the initial budget at its work session and consider capital projects, operational options and any early release project funds in anticipation of the budget build for the coming school year at its regular meeting Tuesday.
The board is scheduled to hear a guest report from Randy Black of Colorado Association of School Boards and will consider several policy updates based on recommendations.
Discussion items include recommendations for collective bargaining team priorities for the coming year, policy review and potential changes and a debrief of the April 7 community meeting.
Action items include review and consideration of repealing the resolution granting the superintendent emergency powers granted at a special meeting in March of 2020.
The board will also review and consider amending the policy regarding electronic participation in school board meetings, an emergency response also initiated in March of 2020.
The results of the school land dedication study as summarized in the Chaffee County school land dedication standards update, drafted Feb. 26, 2020, will also be considered.
The board’s work session is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. and the regular session will start at 6 p.m.
Both meetings will be in person at Kesner Board room, 349 E. Ninth St. and live-streamed to YouTube. Search Salida Schools for the live link.
