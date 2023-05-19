Tai chi short-form classes will be offered at 9:30 a.m. every Sunday, weather permitting, behind the Salida Rotary Scout Hut in Riverside Park.
The classes will be beginner to advanced, with all levels welcome, according to a press release.
While there is no charge for the classes, donations will be accepted. For questions, call Duke Epperson at 970-739-3106.
