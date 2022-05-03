The Chaffee County “We Are Chaffee” initiative will host two free movie and dinner events focused on the local housing crisis Wednesday in Buena Vista and May 10 in Salida.
The events will feature a series of locally made video shorts about the housing crisis, including a collection of stories created by Chaffee County residents who share their thoughts about what home means to them, a press release stated.
In addition, the event will include a movie short created by the Community Equity Coalition highlighting health equity in Chaffee County.
Dinner and an open house to meet local housing organizations and We Are Chaffee partners will begin at 5 p.m. for both events. Movies start at 6:30 p.m.
The Buena Vista event will be at the Surf Hotel, 1012 Front Loop, and includes a free $25 dinner at the hotel’s Wesley & Rose Restaurant for the first 100 people to register.
For the Salida event at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave., Pizza Rio will provide free pizza for all who attend the open house and movie. Free childcare will be provided for each event.
Register at www.WeAreChaffee.org/dinnermovie.
Stories presented in the videos are the result of a collaboration between Denver’s StoryCenter and the We Are Chaffee initiative. The stories are developed, told and produced by each storyteller to create videos exploring personal stories that reflect their feeling of home.
Storyteller Paula Berg said, “We are Chaffee Storytelling Workshop was a powerful experience for me as a storyteller. I was able to give voice to lost memories from my childhood when my family was housing insecure. Hearing others’ stories reassured me that we all suffer and overcome with the support of our community.”
The We Are Chaffee initiative grew out of the Chaffee County Public Health and Chaffee Housing Authority grant-funded Housing + Health Program to inspire strong community dialogue and learning from each other.
Lisa Martin, Chaffee County advocacy coordinator for We Are Chaffee, said, “Sharing stories is a powerful method to communicate personal experiences from an honest and heartfelt place to educate an audience in an emotional and impactful way. As a community, the more we understand and support each other, the more resilient we will become.”
For more information about We Are Chaffee and to view past local stories, visit www.WeAreChaffee.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.