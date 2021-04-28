Salida School District R-32-J Superintendent David Blackburn announced to the public that this morning 10 new positive COVID-19 cases across four buildings has been discovered.
Blackburn wrote that by day’s end the district will have quarantined many students.
Parents who have not been contacted by the end of the day may assume their child is not restricted by the outbreak.
School principals will keep parents informed of building program changes if needed, Blackburn wrote.
“We are so close and need to keep up the preventative efforts that have served as our foundation for success.,” Blackburn wrote.
Please remember:
1. If you are symptomatic, stay home. Call our nurses and make a plan for reentry and testing.
2. Wear masks.
3. Maintain your distance.
4. Wash your hands.
These practices keep us open for in-person programming and protect student activities like sports and prom.
The schools conduct antigen testing to support getting kids back to school as fast as possible.
In addition, our local public health has frequent PCR testing, which is more reliable, all throughout the week.
Chaffee County Public Health offers COVID-19 testing Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. at the Chaffee County Fairgrounds.
The type of COVID-19 test offered is a PCR molecular test, the most accurate and reliable COVID-19 test.
Appointments must be scheduled before 9:30 a.m. the day of your test. Log on to https://chaffeecovidtesting.rsvpify.com/ to schedule a test.
“If at all possible please get a vaccination, protect yourself and avoid quarantine orders,” Blackburn wrote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.