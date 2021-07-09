LiveNation sent out an announcement to those who had purchased tickets for the Seven Peaks music festival that the festival was cancelled this year.
In the email they stated it was “due to current capacity restrictions in place by local health officials.”
On Wednesday the Chaffee County commissioners, meeting as the Chaffee County Board of Health, voted 2-1 to maintain the county’s current cap of 5,000 people at outdoor events.
The email from LiveNation said they were already planning to hold the Seven Peaks festival in 2022 at a new location.
They also said they will be automatically sending refunds to those who already purchased tickets, which LiveNation put on sale before the commissioners approved their special event permit.
