The Salida Youth Choir will present a Spring Showcase concert at 7 p.m. Friday at Salida United Methodist Church, 228 E. Fourth St.
The choir, composed of students from the community in second through eighth grades, is under the direction of Mary Sandell, a press release stated.
The concert features a collection of youth choir pieces, including “Exultate,” “Listen to the Rain” and “Kookaburra.”
The performance is free and open to the community, but donations will be accepted to help provide scholarships for future Salida Youth Choir members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.