The window for farmers and ranchers in South Central Colorado to apply for a no-interest loan is open until Jan. 31, SOIL Sangre de Cristo reported.
The application in Spanish and English is available on the SOIL Sangre de Cristo website, soilsangredecristo.org, a press release stated.
The loan application includes criteria on which the vetting committee will judge applicants based on regenerative farming practices and commitment to supporting others in the community. Awards will be voted on by the investor members of SOIL Sangre de Cristo on March 6.
SOIL (Slow Opportunities for Investing Locally) Sangre de Cristo supports farmers, ranchers and other food producers with zero-percent-interest loans. Since its founding, SOIL Sangre de Cristo has loaned $20,000 to three local farms and ranches to support the local food economy and strengthen its resilience.
Members of the community become investors by building the revolving loan fund to support this effort. Farmers and food producers can join SOIL for $25 annually. General memberships start at $250 per person and up and includes a vote on loan distributions.
The mission of SOIL Sangre de Cristo is to unite the communities of South-Central Colorado through direct support for local farmers, ranchers and food producers, improving food security, improvement in soil carbon and health for all residents.
All contributions are tax deductible and are matched 50 percent by the Mighty Arrow Family Foundation.
