The Chaffee County Community Wildfire Protection Plan, Envision Forest Health Council, National Forest Foundation and Bird Conservancy of the Rockies recently collaborated to obtain $305,700 in grant funds.
The funds will be directed toward wildfire risk mitigation and habitat restoration north of Buena Vista, according to a press release.
The award was granted by RESTORE Colorado, which is funding 425 acres of forest thinning.
An additional $289,000 will be donated by various organizations to match the grant. The project is expected to begin this fall.
Chris West, director of the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation’s Rocky Mountain Regional Office, said, “These projects in Chaffee County will boost forest health and preserve the connectivity of migration routes, while also keeping communities safer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.