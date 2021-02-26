Women Who Care donate $10,600 to Full Circle

Courtesy photo

Full Circle Restorative Justice receives a donation of $10,600 toward their new Transformative Community Conversations program from Chaffee County Women Who Care. The charitable organization has given $91,300 to nonprofits in Chaffee County since its inception in October of 2018. From left: Karen Lundberg, Pam Groebne, Bevery Kampen, Kimberly Parker, Ken Matthews, Lesley Futon and Stephanie Jones.