Women Who Care donate $10,600 to Full Circle

Full Circle Restorative Justice was awarded $10,600 by the Chaffee County Women Who Care toward the new Transformative Community Conversations program.
The restorative justice group provides mediation for conflicts in which parties develop a written agreement which addresses the issues and focuses on repairing the harm done, by means of restitution, community service, and other sanctions.
Programs include victim-offender conferencing and restorative circles and school programs focused on bullying prevention and intervention and school culture.
The new program allows for the opportunity for Full Circle Restorative Justice to be the center for conflict transformation in Chaffee County.
The City of Salida recently received a micro grant from the Restorative Justice Council to hire Full Circle Restorative Justice to facilitate important community conversations arising in various local convenings.
The Transformative Community Conversations program is a result of those conversations and requests.
For more information about how to become a member of Chaffee County Women Who Care or how to receive a donation, contact Karen Lundberg at klundberg@centurylink.net.
Log on to https://fullcirclerj.org/ for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.