Salidan Sophia Herzog, two-time Paralympics swimming medalist, two-time world champion and five-time world medalist, will speak at 7 p.m. Thursday at A Church, 419 D St.
Herzog will discuss her swimming journey at the church’s monthly gathering, a press release stated.
Doors will open at 6:45 p.m.
Steve Kucera, Kurt Beddingfield and Henry Dempsey will provide live music at the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.