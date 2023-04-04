Salida School District
All meals are served with fruit, vegetable and milk.
Longfellow Elementary
Tuesday: Shredded pork tacos, Spanish rice, fresh pepper strips, cherry tomatoes and warm cinnamon apple slices.
Wednesday: Chicken Alfredo, fresh dinner roll, baby whole carrots, cucumber slices and fresh pineapple tidbits.
Thursday: Beef and bean burrito, corn, crisp salad and tropical mixed fruit.
Monday: Barbecue chicken, corn on the cob, biscuit, crisp salad and watermelon cubes.
Salida Middle School
Tuesday: Beefy cheese nachos and fruit and salad bar.
Wednesday: Barbecue pork sandwich and fruit and salad bar.
Thursday: Bean and cheese burrito and fruit and salad bar.
Monday: Pasta with meat sauce, garlic toast, green beans and fruit and salad bar.
Salida High School
Tuesday: Shredded pork tacos, Spanish rice and fruit and salad bar.
Wednesday: Chicken Alfredo, fresh dinner roll and fruit and salad bar.
Thursday: Beef and bean burrito and fruit and salad bar.
Monday: Barbecue chicken, corn on the cob, biscuit and fruit and salad bar.
