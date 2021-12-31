Phil and Rosemarie Fear of Salida will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Jan. 1, 2022.
The couple were married Jan. 1, 1972, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Salida by the Rev. Gerald Bruggeman.
Both were born in 1950 and raised in Salida. They attended Salida High School and were married after Phil returned from serving in Vietnam.
The Fears have two daughters, Kacey (Ben) Watts and Kara Fear, and one grandson, Hank.
Phil owned and operated Fear’s Automotive until his retirement in 2014. Rosemarie worked at High Country Bank, formerly Salida Building and Loan, until her retirement in 2007.
A private family celebration is planned.
