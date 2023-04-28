Beginning in May, ACA Products Inc. will do roadwork on U.S. 50 at mile marker 212, just east of Maysville.
A new right-hand turn lane is being constructed at this location to accommodate sand and gravel trucks turning into the R.B. Pit, according to a press release.
Construction will include shoulder work, pavement widening and lane reconfiguration.
The access improvement project is being funded by ACA Products Inc., but is overseen by Colorado Department of Transportation traffic and safety staff.
The work is expected to be completed by the end of June.
Daytime work hours will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Vehicles may be reduced to single-lane, alternating traffic intermittently in either direction, throughout the duration of the project.
Lane closures, guided by flaggers, may mean delays of up to 15-minutes.
The speed limit will be reduced throughout the work zone.
