Colorado Department of Transportation will perform paving operations today and Wednesday on Colo. 114, 14 miles west of Saguache between mileposts 48 and 49.
Paving will take place from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. and motorists can expect to encounter full stops, lane shifts and one lane alternating traffic guided by flagging personnel and pilot vehicles.
Expect delays and allow extra travel time. A speed reduction of 40 mph will be in place.
