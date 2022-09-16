The We Are Chaffee Storytelling Initiative has teamed with KHEN Radio in updating the “Chaffee Housing Report” program.
While the older program was more education-focused, looking at housing issues throughout Central Colorado, the new podcast is a “more human-forward podcast that is designed to raise awareness, connect our community and create a call to action to address some of our community’s toughest challenges, such as social and systemic inequities and significant disparities in living conditions,” We Are Chaffee stated in a press release.
Adam Williams will continue to host the podcast. Upcoming guests include a local rancher; a person who lived with generational addiction, is in recovery and helping others with addiction issues; and a homeowner who thought her dream of having a secure place to live would never come true.
The We Are Chaffee Storytelling Initiative has also expanded programming to include a written story initiative and a partnership with Colorado Mountain College to host the video storytelling workshops.
The video storytelling workshop allows We Are Chaffee to bring this work home instead of contracting out the workshop with story writing facilitators outside the county.
All of the workshop classes are on the Salida CMC campus and are taught by local filmmaker and musician Sarah Hamilton.
Participants will each create a three- to four-minute video that reflects a personal story or moment in their lives that shaped who they have become.
We Are Chaffee will host two free public showings of their combined videos at Fall Dinner & a Movie events in Salida and Buena Vista at the end of October and beginning of November.
We Are Chaffee has engaged four writers throughout the county to interview local people from all walks of life and write a short story about what the storyteller shares about their life.
The core of the stories is about “our individual humanness.” The stories, photos of the storytellers and information about each story writer can be found on the We Are Chaffee website; Spanish translations and more stories will be posted soon.
All of the stories will be made into storyboards that will be posted throughout Chaffee County.
We Are Chaffee will be present at the Sept. 22 Chaffee Housing Authority House Party.
Find more information and register for the free House Party at www.chaffeehousingauthority.org.
More information can be found at www.wearechaffee.org.
