by Brian McCabe
Mail News Editor
Salida Racing, the Salida high school mountain biking club, finished second in Division 1-Piedra Region at the Snowmassive Chase race this pass weekend at Snowmass, behind winner Durango.
Senior Gwen Ramsey led the Salida girls’ varsity team, finishing seventh with a time of 1 hour, 31 minutes, 27.31 seconds.
Senior Ethan NeJame Zeiset led the boys’ varsity team, finishing eighth with a time of 1:08:57.15. NeJame Zeiset also won the slingshot award, given to the most improved rider from one race to the next in each district. The award is given to both boys and girls.
Junior Jackson Karls finished 10th with a time of 1:09:16.93.
Three girls finished in the top five for the girls’ junior varsity team. Sophomore Hayden Bevington took first place with a time of 55:21.23, senior Amelia Cappozza finished fourth with a time of 59:35.02 and senior Seda Condell finished fifth at 1:00:37.30.
“I am very proud of all these kids,” coach Rob Kelley said. “They’ve worked really hard, and they had a lot of success today and it was well deserved. I’m looking forward to the last two races of the season.”
“The course was straight up and straight down but super fun. The JV girls crushed it,” Bevington said.
“The entire team laid it out, tired but smiling at the end. I am really proud of our team,” co-captain NeJame Zeiset said.
