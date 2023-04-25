Alison and Steven McCarty of Buena Vista are the parents of a son, Grant Isaiah McCarty.
He was born at 12:05 a.m. April 12, 2023, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center in Salida.
He weighed 6 pounds, 5.6 ounces and was 19 inches long.
Grant has two sisters, Emma, 7, and Hailey, 4.
His grandparents are William and Marilyn Swegart of Bonanza and Ron and Roxanne McCarty of Poncha Springs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.