The U.S. Forest Service announced Wednesday that the South Platte Ranger District plans to broadcast burn up to 300 acres in the Harris Park area of Park County as soon as weather and forest vegetation conditions allow.
The project is part of a hazardous fuels management project to improve forest health, minimize risk to firefighters and improve public safety.
Forest Service personnel wrote in an email that the burn will take place when weather and conditions are such that they reduce substantial smoke impacts to surrounding communities.
Once burning does take place it may continue for several days to several weeks.
Smoke may linger after ignition is complete and may be visible from many locations surrounding the Harris Park Area.
Prescribed fire smoke may affect health. Log on to https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/wood-smoke-and-health for health information.
