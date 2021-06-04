Derald Dewayne “Max” Maxwell, 84, died May 26, 2021.
He was born April 23, 1937 in Red Wing, Minnesota to Robert Theodore and Dorothy Wilhemina Maxwell.
He was raised in Red Wing and attended Red Wing High School.
Upon graduation he attended Mankato State Teachers College in Mankato, Minnesota (now Minnesote State Univerisity) and earned his bachelor’s degree in education.
He began his teaching and coaching career in Minnesota with his wife Doris.
Their first daughter Cam was born during this time.
Soon after beginning their teaching careers the Maxwells made the move to Alamosa, where they accepted teaching positions and where their second child Deb was born.
Mr. Maxwell coached many different sports in Alamosa. He also attended Adams State College and earned his master’s in educational administration.
The Maxwells eventually moved to Leadville, where they both accepted teaching positions in the Lake County school district and had their third child Greg.
Mr. Maxwell eventually left the classroom and coaching to take administrative positions in the junior high school and high school at Lake County.
He was the athletic director and assistant principal at Lake County High School when he retired in 1992.
Outside of school he was an outdoorsman with a passion for hunting and fishing that he shared with his family.
He was an avid sports fan of many Colorado sports teams which he also passed on to his children. He continued to officiate football and basketball well into his retirement.
After Mrs. Maxwell retired from teaching in the summer of 1994 they made the move south to Salida.
Mrs. Maxwell died in December of 2014.
Mr. Maxwell was a member of First Lutheran Church, Elk’s Club, Rocky Mountain Bighorn Sheep Society, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Ducks Unlimited and Pheasants Forever.
Friends and family said Mr. Maxwell lived life to the fullest and could often be found in a lively conversation that would bring a smile to someone’s face. They said most everyone who met or knew Max has a story to tell.
Mr. Maxwell was preceded in death by his parents; brother Robert Maxwell; and his wife.
Survivors include his brother Randy Maxwell; daughters Cammy Maxwell (Coronato) and Debby Maxwell (Miller); son Greg Maxwell; grandchildren Alyssa Coronato (Malezija), Kyle Coronato, Mya Maxwell, Josh Miller, Faith Miller and Mette Maxwell; and great-grandchildren Lucas, Addie and Morgan Malezija.
Funeral plans are yet to be determined.
Arrangements were with Agape Funeral Service of Littleton.
