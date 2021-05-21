The Colorado Department of Transportation will make improvements to U.S. 50 in Saguache County beginning Wednesday and continuing until July.
The project will improve approximately 10 miles of U.S. 50 beginning east of Sargents at milepost 192.5 and continuing west to milepost 181.5.
The work includes resurfacing, shouldering, erosion control, guardrail replacement and new signs, for a cost of $4.4 million, a press release stated.
Motorists can expect travel delays of up to 15 minutes during daylight work hours Monday through Friday. No weekend or nighttime work is anticipated.
Motorists will encounter brief closures with single-lane alternating traffic and speed limit reduced to 40 mph. Flagging personnel will be on site.
A 12-foot width restriction will be in place during project work hours.
Westbound travelers should also be aware of major closures due to the U.S. 50 Little Blue Creek Canyon project west of Gunnison. Travel time between Sargents and the Little Blue Creek Canyon closure point is approximately 1.5 hours.
For information on road work and travel conditions visit COTrip.org, sign up for travel alerts at Alerts or call 511. Updates are also available via Twitter @coloradodot and CDOT’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/coloradodot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.