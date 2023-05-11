Circus dedicates show to Kucera

This year’s 16th anniversary Salida Circus performance, scheduled for May 20, is dedicated to Magic Steve.
Steve Kucera, a magician and dedicated Salida Circus performer, died May 15, 2022, one hour after he emceed the Salida Circus 15th anniversary performance.
“We’re dedicating this year’s 16th Salida Circus Anniversary Extravaganza in his honor,” Jennifer Dempsey, founder of Salida Circus, said.
The show will start at 5 p.m. May 20 at The 146 Taphouse, 146 W. First St.
The 16th anniversary performance will feature an array of acts, including world-class duo trapeze artists Aerial Aura, Juggling Jester Joe, Rollin’ Roan, Paprika’s Magic, Longfellow Circus Stars, Tumbling Tots, Uncle Ed balloon twister, Hannah and Vesper, dance numbers, face painters and more.
The show is free family entertainment and open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.