Salidan Caleb Richardson was named to Grove City College’s Dean’s List with Distinction for the 2020 fall semester.
To make the dean’s list with distinction, students need a GPA between 3.60 and 3.84.
Richardson graduated from Salida High School in 2018 and is a junior majoring in biology / health at Grove City in Pennsylvania.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.