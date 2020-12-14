The Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce warned its subscribers about a scam e-mail titled “INVOICE” that appears to have been sent by the chamber on Dec. 10.
The e-mail asks readers for their records of open invoices and outstanding payments.
However, the phishing is an attempt by scammers to access information and commit fraud or identity theft. Scammers can also use the information to lock people out of files on their computers.
“We ask our readers to be mindful of the information they share through unknown e-mails and media,” the chamber said in a letter sent to its subscribers.
“The Salida Chamber would never ask for you to share this information with us as we have no use for this from our members.
“We also do not have a ‘Head of Accounting’ here on staff. The Salida Chamber staff apologizes for any inconvenience this fraudulent e-mail has caused you.
“We have reported the scam to the Salida Police Department who will take further action if needed.”
People with questions or concerns can contact the Chamber at 719-539-2068.
